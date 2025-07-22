US Justice Department asks Epstein associate Maxwell to speak to prosecutors

WASHINGTON: The Justice Department has asked lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell if she would be willing to speak with US prosecutors, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Tuesday (Jul 22) he expected to meet with her in the coming days.

The decision to request a meeting with Maxwell comes as Attorney General Pam Bondi has faced mounting pressure from President Donald Trump's supporters to release additional materials related to Epstein, who killed himself in a jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

"President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence," Blanche said in a statement posted on X.

He added that if Maxwell "has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say".

Blanche said he has been in touch with Maxwell's attorneys to see if she is willing to speak with prosecutors.

"I anticipate meeting with Ms Maxwell in the coming days," he added.

“I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case. We have no other comment at this time," said David Oscar Markus, a lawyer for Maxwell.