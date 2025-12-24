Trump campaign against corporate DEI faces high legal hurdles

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s push to dismantle corporate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes is likely to face significant legal obstacles, with experts warning that federal regulators must meet a high bar to prove such policies violate anti-discrimination law.

At the centre of the effort is the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which under its new chair Andrea Lucas is pivoting towards what she has described as a more conservative interpretation of civil rights enforcement, including prioritising claims of discrimination against white men.

That shift marks a sharp break from decades of enforcement practice and sets up a potential confrontation with corporate America, where DEI initiatives have become widespread as part of hiring, retention and compliance strategies.

HIGH BAR UNDER DISCRIMINATION LAW

Legal and compliance experts told Reuters that DEI programmes are not unlawful simply because the administration opposes them. To succeed, the EEOC must still demonstrate in court that an employer made race- or sex-based decisions that directly harmed individuals, in violation of long-standing workplace discrimination statutes.

“In many situations, what falls under the umbrella of diversity, equity and inclusion is foundational work to prevent discrimination and ensure equal opportunity,” said former EEOC chair Jenny Yang. “That is not only lawful, it is often required.”

Under US law, plaintiffs must show that a job, promotion or benefit was denied specifically because of race or sex, and that an employer preferred another candidate on that basis. That standard remains difficult to meet, even with more aggressive enforcement.