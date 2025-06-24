Israel says Iran has violated ceasefire, orders attack on Tehran

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday (Jun 24) he has ordered the country's military to respond forcefully to what he said was Iran’s violation of a ceasefire with Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said Israel has agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire with Iran after it achieved its goal of removing Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile threat.

Trump's declaration came after a sharp escalation of the conflict since Sunday, when the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites, prompting Iran to retaliate by firing missiles at a US base in Qatar on Monday.

Follow live updates: