World live

Israel says Iran has violated ceasefire, orders attack on Tehran
Clockwise from top left: Supporters of regime change in Iran rally outside in Los Angeles on Jun 23, 2025 in California. The Los Angeles region holds the largest Iranian community in the world outside of Iran; US President Donald Trump speaks as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews on Jun 21; Emergency personnel work at an impacted residential site, following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Be'er Sheva, Israel on Jun 24. A man holds an Iranian flag by an Iranian Red Crescent ambulance that was destroyed during an Israeli strike, displayed in Tehran on Jun 23,2025. (Photo: AFP, AP, Reuters)

24 Jun 2025 08:21AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2025 04:08PM)
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday (Jun 24) he has ordered the country's military to respond forcefully to what he said was Iran’s violation of a ceasefire with Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said Israel has agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire with Iran after it achieved its goal of removing Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile threat. 

Trump's declaration came after a sharp escalation of the conflict since Sunday, when the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites, prompting Iran to retaliate by firing missiles at a US base in Qatar on Monday.

Follow live updates:

Source: CNA/sn

