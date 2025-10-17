Trump critic John Bolton indicted in classified records probe

WASHINGTON: Former US national security adviser John Bolton was indicted on Thursday (Oct 16), becoming the third prominent critic of President Donald Trump to face criminal charges in recent weeks, according to US media and a Justice Department source.

The 76-year-old former diplomat and hawkish foreign policy official has long been under federal investigation for alleged mishandling of classified information. His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Asked about the indictment, Trump told reporters at the White House that Bolton was a “bad person.”

“I think he’s a bad guy,” Trump said. “That’s the way it goes.”