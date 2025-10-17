Trump critic John Bolton indicted in classified records probe

WASHINGTON: Former US national security adviser John Bolton was indicted on Thursday (Oct 16), becoming the third prominent critic of President Donald Trump to face criminal charges in recent weeks, according to US media and a Justice Department source.
The 76-year-old former diplomat and hawkish foreign policy official has long been under federal investigation for alleged mishandling of classified information. His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Asked about the indictment, Trump told reporters at the White House that Bolton was a “bad person.”
“I think he’s a bad guy,” Trump said. “That’s the way it goes.”
THIRD TRUMP CRITIC CHARGED
Bolton’s indictment follows the recent charges filed against two other Trump critics — New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey.
James, 66, was indicted by a grand jury in Virginia on Oct 9 on charges of bank fraud and making false statements tied to a property purchase in 2020. She previously led a major civil fraud case against Trump, calling the latest indictment “baseless” and political retribution.
Comey, 64, pleaded not guilty on Oct 8 to charges of making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. His lawyer has vowed to seek dismissal of what he called a “vindictive prosecution.”
WHITE HOUSE PRESSURE ON JUSTICE DEPARTMENT
Trump has publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to target James, Comey and other perceived political foes, in what critics describe as an escalation of his campaign against dissenters.
He did not name Bolton in a recent Truth Social post but has long clashed with his former aide, even withdrawing his security detail shortly after returning to the White House in January.
SEARCH AND SEIZURE
As part of the ongoing investigation, FBI agents raided Bolton’s Maryland home and Washington office in August, seizing documents and electronic devices believed to contain sensitive material.
Court documents reportedly showed agents found folders labelled “Trump I-IV” and a binder marked “statements and reflections to Allied Strikes,” along with documents referencing weapons of mass destruction and US strategic communications.
Bolton’s lawyer has said the records were ordinary materials for a former national security official.
‘UNFIT TO BE PRESIDENT’
Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations, served as Trump’s national security adviser during his first term before being dismissed in 2019. He later angered the administration with his memoir The Room Where It Happened, calling Trump “unfit to be president.”
Since taking office in January, Trump has moved aggressively against perceived opponents, firing officials seen as disloyal, targeting law firms involved in past cases against him, and cutting federal funding to several universities.
The case against Bolton is being handled by Trump’s handpicked US Attorney, Lindsey Halligan, after her predecessor resigned, citing insufficient evidence to press charges.
Comey, appointed FBI chief by Barack Obama in 2013, was fired by Trump in 2017 amid an investigation into whether members of Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to influence the US election.