White House denies Trump suggested Iran should 'take out' US cities

WASHINGTON: The White House pushed back Tuesday (Oct 6) after Democrats accused US President Donald Trump of suggesting Iran should "take out" the major US cities of Los Angeles and San Diego.



Viral footage showed comments by Trump at a midterm elections rally in Nebraska on Monday, where he said high oil prices from the Iran war were justified by the need to stop Tehran getting nuclear weapons.



"It's a little bit high. It's a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe," Trump said.



"They can take out a city. Let them take, let them take out Los Angeles, let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and it's going to be over with very soon."



Democrats - who control the state of California where both Los Angeles and San Diego are located - accused the 80-year-old Republican president of encouraging Iran to hit the two urban centres.



"Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should 'take out' Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous," California Governor Gavin Newsom said on X.



"The nuclear annihilation of an American city is no laughing matter," Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic minority leader in the US House of Representatives, said on X.