Trump envoy secures release of American Marc Fogel from Russia

WASHINGTON: US special envoy Steve Witkoff, on an unannounced visit to Moscow, secured the release on Tuesday (Feb 11) of Marc Fogel, an American schoolteacher detained in Russia since August 2021, the White House said.



The development comes as Trump seeks to set the foundation for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end Moscow's three-year invasion of Ukraine.



"President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the president’s advisers negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine," White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said.



Witkoff, who is Trump's chief Middle East envoy, quietly flew to Russia to pick up Fogel. Waltz said they were both leaving Russian airspace.



"By tonight, Marc Fogel will be on American soil and reunited with his family and loved ones thanks to President Trump’s leadership," Waltz said.