Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas to accept hostage deal

Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas to accept hostage deal
US President Donald Trump salutes as he disembarks Air Force One upon his arrival at La Guardia Airport in New York for the US Open men's tennis final, US, September 7, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
08 Sep 2025 05:14AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2025 05:44AM)
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Sep 7) issued what he called his "last warning" to Hamas, urging the Palestinian militant group to accept a deal to release hostages from Gaza.

"The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

NEW CEASEFIRE PROPOSAL

Israel’s N12 News reported that Trump has put forward a new ceasefire proposal under which Hamas would free all 48 remaining hostages on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel. Negotiations on ending the war would then take place during the ceasefire, the report said.

An Israeli official said the government was "seriously considering" the proposal but gave no further details.

Palestinians run for cover during an Israeli airstrike on a high-rise building in Gaza City, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, after the Israeli army issued a warning. (Photo: AP/Yousef Al Zanoun, File)

HAMAS RESPONSE

Hamas said later on Sunday that it had received "some ideas" from the United States through mediators aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, and that it was discussing with mediators how those ideas could be developed.

Source: Reuters/fs

