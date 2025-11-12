Trump 'knew about the girls,' new Epstein emails claim
Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the sex-trafficking activities of his former friend, who died by suicide in 2019 while in prison awaiting trial, and accused Democrats of trying to "deflect" from their own failings with the latest messages.
WASHINGTON: Jeffrey Epstein suggested Donald Trump knew of the disgraced financier's sexual abuse and "spent hours" with one of his victims at his house, according to emails released by Democrats Wednesday (Nov 12) that piled fresh pressure on the US president.
But the scandal has proved tough for Trump to shake, and Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails "raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's horrific crimes."
In an April 2011 message to longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein asserts Trump spent significant time with a woman whom the White House later identified as Epstein's main accuser, Virgina Giuffre.
"I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is Trump," wrote Epstein. He added that the victim "spent hours at my house with him...he has never once been mentioned."
Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking after Epstein's death, replied: "I have been thinking about that..."
Of course he knew'
In another email to the author Michael Wolff, dated January 31, 2019, Epstein allegedly wrote: "Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever... of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."
Epstein appeared to be referring to Trump's claims, repeated by the White House on Wednesday, that he kicked the financier out of his Florida club for being a "creep."
The Epstein furor is still roiling Trump's administration more than four months after his Justice Department sought to close the case.
Keen to capitalise, Democrats in the House have been trying to force a vote that would compel publication of the full Epstein case files.
Trump urged Republicans not to fall into a "trap", amid reports that the White House was meeting with hard-right Republican Lauren Boebert to keep her name off the petition for the files to be released.
"The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they'll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they've done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects," Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump is expected to sign a bill ending the longest US government shutdown in history later Wednesday, after a group of moderate Democrats in the Senate backed down.
'Selectively leaked'
The Democrats on the House Oversight Committee obtained the emails after subpoenaing Epstein's estate earlier this year.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the messages had been "selectively leaked" to "create a fake narrative to smear President Trump."
"These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong," Leavitt told reporters.
The Epstein scandal has dogged Trump for months, after his Justice Department in a July memo reaffirmed he died by suicide, and that a "client list" Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed to have been reviewing did not in fact exist.
It sparked a furious backlash from Trump's "MAGA" support base, who felt betrayed after being told for years that a "deep state" cover-up was protecting figures in the Democratic Party whom they accused of being Epstein's clients.
Trump's MAGA lieutenants, including two allies who now run the FBI, made careers of fanning the conspiracy theories, including that Epstein's suicide was actually a murder ordered by his powerful clients.
Trump's ties to Epstein are extensive. The pair were pictured partying together during a 15-year friendship before they reportedly fell out in 2004 over a property deal, and when Trump subsequently denounced his former ally.