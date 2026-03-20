Trump calls NATO 'cowards' over lack of support in Iran war

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump assailed NATO allies on Friday (Mar 20) over their lack of support for the US-Israel war against Iran, calling the longtime US allies "cowards".

"Without the USA, NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!" Trump said in a social media post.

Trump has been calling for major US allies and others, none of which were consulted or advised on the war, to help secure the safety of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict has roiled global markets, killed thousands and displaced millions since US-Israel strikes began on Feb 28.

The US president complained NATO countries did not want to join the fight against Iran, yet still complain about high oil prices.

"Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military manoeuvre that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk," he wrote.

"COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!"