Trump orders new 50% tariff on many Canadian goods

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump signed orders Monday (Jul 20) to impose new 50 per cent tariffs on many Canadian goods, claiming "discriminatory treatment" by Ottawa against American alcohol, automobile and dairy products.

The tariffs will take effect in 30 days and cover a range of items including wine, hockey sticks and cement, according to a White House fact sheet.

Trump, who saw many of his tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year, tapped an untested legal provision for the new duties - Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

The latest duties will not apply to energy, potash and goods already impacted by sector-specific tariffs, the White House said.

Crucially, however, they will hit products covered under the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement (USMCA).

While Trump has slapped sweeping duties on US trading partners since returning to the presidency last year, the orders have generally exempted goods entering his country under the North American free trade pact.

His latest actions threaten to further strain ties between Washington and Ottawa, and come just days after he threatened Canada with increased tariffs over wildfire smoke that drifted into the United States.

The White House, in announcing the new tariffs, said Canada was one of only two countries - along with China - to retaliate against Trump's sweeping tariffs last year.

It also took aim at the fact that most Canadian provinces have halted purchases of US alcohol, boycotting the products over Trump's tariff threats and repeated calls for annexation of Canada as America's "51st state".

"Canada has taken US alcohol products off Canadian shelves, given better market access to dairy products from the European Union, and has put a cap on US vehicle exports to Canada from companies reshoring to the United States," charged US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in a statement.

The tariff announcement aims to "hold Canada accountable for its retaliation and discrimination". he added.