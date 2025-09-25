Trump plans 'America First' foreign aid funding shift, document shows

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration intends to shift US$1.8 billion in foreign aid funding toward "America First" initiatives such as pursuing investments in Greenland and countering "Marxist, anti-American regimes" in Latin America, according to a document sent to Congress.

"The national security interests of the United States require that the United States utilise these foreign assistance funds to meet new challenges in ways that make America safer, stronger, or more prosperous," according to the Congressional Notification reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday (Sep 24).

The administration's plan to shift the funding from programs previously authorised by Congress was first reported by The Washington Post. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Donald Trump's administration has been pursuing a massive overhaul of foreign assistance since the Republican began his second term in January. The strategy is a departure from the long-held assumption that food, medical and economic assistance is an important "soft power" component of US global influence.

In the notification, dated Sep 12, the administration says the US$1.8 billion would be obligated for programs to "strengthen US global leadership," to focus on several areas central to Trump administration policy.

These include diversifying critical mineral supply chains, promoting strategic infrastructure investment and development, countering China's influence and "addressing the immigration crisis."

The document says US$400 million would support efforts involving Europe, including energy and critical minerals programming in Ukraine and economic development and conservation work in Greenland.

Trump has said he wants to take control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. The strategically located island is rich in oil, natural gas and many minerals needed for high-tech industries.