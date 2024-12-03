Trump promises 'hell to pay' if Gaza hostages not promptly released

United States President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday (Dec 2) there would be "hell to pay" in the Middle East if hostages held in the Gaza Strip were not released prior to his Jan 20 inauguration.

During their deadly 2023 attack on Israel, Hamas-led militants captured more than 250 people, according to Israeli tallies, including dual Israeli-American nationals.

Around half of the 101 foreign and Israeli hostages still held incommunicado in Gaza are believed to be alive.

Making his most explicit comments on the fate of the hostages since his election in November, Trump said on social media: "If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity."

Trump added: "Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America."