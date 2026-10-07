Trump to speak to Putin on plague as US, UN urge transparency

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Oct 6) that he would speak very soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the reported plague death of a laboratory technician, as Washington and the United Nations called for transparency from Moscow.

Russian authorities denied that they were imposing anti-plague measures and played down the reports of an incident at a plague research institute in Siberia's Irkutsk region last week.

But Washington is showing growing concern, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling on Russia to be open about the situation. The World Health Organization issued a similar appeal on Tuesday.

"We encourage Russia to be transparent and share more information with the world so that all of us could react accordingly and appropriately," Rubio said during a trip to Iceland.

Trump later said he would be speaking to Putin about what happened.

"I have a call scheduled, yes," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he had spoken to Putin on the issue yet, adding that it would happen "very soon".

Asked what US intelligence agencies were saying about the situation, Trump added: "We're in very deep discussions. We'll be able to report on it probably tomorrow."

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US State Department had sent Russia a confidential diplomatic communication, known as a demarche, warning Moscow that failure to disclose details runs counter to its international health obligations.

CAUSE OF DEATH "UNDETERMINED"

Russian news outlet People of Baikal reported Friday that the dead woman - named as 28-year-old Darya Shipilova - may have contracted pneumonic plague from a broken test tube.

Other media reported a possible link between her death and a lab accident at the facility.

The People of Baikal outlet also said up to 200 people with whom she may have had contact were under quarantine.

But Russian authorities say the cause of death is not confirmed and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has denied claims circulating in a document online that special measures had been put in place.

"We wish to clarify that the document and information in question do not originate from official sources and are untrue," it said on Telegram.

Russian officials said postmortem tests had not detected the disease.

Irkutsk Regional Governor Igor Kobzev said Monday that a Rospotrebnadzor inspection had found the woman died of pneumonia and the cause was "undetermined".

"No microorganisms linked to the young woman's professional work were found in her biological samples," he said, adding that no other staff at the institute had sought medical attention since her death.