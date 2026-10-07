Russia denies imposing anti-plague measures after death of worker

"LOW RISK"

But Russian officials said postmortem tests had not detected the disease.



Irkutsk Regional Governor Igor Kobzev said Monday that a Rospotrebnadzor inspection had found the woman died of pneumonia and the cause was "undetermined".



"No microorganisms linked to the young woman's professional work were found in her biological samples," he said, adding that no other staff at the institute had sought medical attention since her death.



The World Health Organisation said that an update received Tuesday from Russia stressed that "no case of this dangerous disease has been recorded in the city of Irkutsk".



The update said Russia had launched an epidemiological investigation into a "case of community-acquired pneumonia" in an employee at the Irkutsk institute, and had identified contacts and made arrangements for medical monitoring and laboratory testing.



"Test results showed no presence of dangerous infectious disease pathogens in any of the contacts," the update said, according to WHO.



Based on the information currently available, the United Nations health agency "estimates the risk to be moderate to low for Irkutsk", spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a press briefing in Geneva.



He said the risk was low for Russia as a whole, and very low for the rest of Europe.



Nonetheless, he stressed that the United Nations health agency was monitoring the situation closely and was seeking to verify the event and the laboratory tests.



Plague is a bacterial disease that can occur in several forms, including pneumonic plague, which is the most contagious type and can be transmitted by respiratory means. Bubonic plague is transmitted by infected fleas.



Pneumonic plague, which causes lung failure, can be fatal if not treated early, according to WHO.