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Trump says Canada 'working very hard' to make a deal with US
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World

Trump says Canada 'working very hard' to make a deal with US

Trump says Canada 'working very hard' to make a deal with US

US President Donald Trump speaks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at a working lunch with leaders of G7 and the Middle East, in Evian-les-Bains, France, Jun 16, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

24 Oct 2026 03:45AM
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TORONTO: US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Oct 23) that Canada is working hard to make a trade deal with the United States.

"Canada is working very hard to make a deal with us, and I hate to say this, but we have all the cards," Trump told reporters at the White House.

A spokesperson for Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's minister responsible for trade with the US, declined to comment.

The US and Canada have been locked in a trade standoff since talks broke down in August, triggering new tariffs and retaliation on both sides of the border.

The breakdown has widened a rift between the longtime allies, who have blamed each other for ​the failed talks. The dispute has spurred Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to urge ​a further ⁠shift away from Canada's biggest trading partner and cast doubt on the viability of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

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Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Canada United States Donald Trump Mark Carney
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