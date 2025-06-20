Trump says decision on US role in Israel-Iran conflict to come in two weeks

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will decide in the next two weeks whether the United States will get involved in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, the White House said on Thursday (Jun 19).
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump was still weighing his options, citing a substantial chance of negotiations with Iran.
"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Leavitt quoted Trump as saying.
DIPLOMACY OR FORCE?
Leavitt said Trump was open to diplomacy but insisted that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.
"The president is always interested in a diplomatic solution ... he is a peacemaker in chief. He is the peace through strength president. And so if there's a chance for diplomacy, the president's always going to grab it," Leavitt said. "But he's not afraid to use strength as well, I will add."
She added that any agreement with Tehran would need to prohibit uranium enrichment and eliminate Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons. Leavitt declined to say whether Trump would seek congressional approval for any military action against Iran.
The White House remains convinced that Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon.
ESCALATING CONFLICT
Leavitt confirmed that Trump was briefed on Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Thursday, which followed a barrage of missiles and drones launched by Iran, including one that hit an Israeli hospital.
She warned that Iran would face "grave consequences" if it continued pursuing nuclear weapons and failed to engage in talks.
Trump’s administration has sent mixed signals in recent days. While Trump has repeatedly hinted at diplomacy, he has also spoken of military action. On Wednesday, he told reporters: "Nobody knows what I'm going to do."
Earlier this week, he suggested in a social media post that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could be targeted, before demanding Iran’s "unconditional surrender."
BACKCHANNEL CONTACTS
Three diplomats told Reuters that Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has held several phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi since Israel began its strikes last week.
The nature of those discussions remains unclear, but they underscore Washington’s dual-track approach, maintaining open diplomatic lines while preparing for potential military involvement.
The escalating war, now in its second week, has shown no signs of abating. Iran, facing its most serious security threat since the 1979 revolution, has been weighing broader retaliation options.