Trump says decision on US role in Israel-Iran conflict to come in two weeks

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will decide in the next two weeks whether the United States will get involved in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, the White House said on Thursday (Jun 19).

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump was still weighing his options, citing a substantial chance of negotiations with Iran.

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Leavitt quoted Trump as saying.

DIPLOMACY OR FORCE?

Leavitt said Trump was open to diplomacy but insisted that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

"The president is always interested in a diplomatic solution ... he is a peacemaker in chief. He is the peace through strength president. And so if there's a chance for diplomacy, the president's always going to grab it," Leavitt said. "But he's not afraid to use strength as well, I will add."

She added that any agreement with Tehran would need to prohibit uranium enrichment and eliminate Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons. Leavitt declined to say whether Trump would seek congressional approval for any military action against Iran.

The White House remains convinced that Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon.