Trump says Democratic donor Soros and son should be charged with corruption, offers no evidence
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 27) said billionaire financier and Democratic donor George Soros and his son should be charged under federal racketeering laws, but he gave no evidence to support the allegations.
Trump has increasingly turned to lawsuits, executive power and public threats against political opponents, critics say in a campaign that allies describe as holding the powerful accountable.
Soros, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor, has long been a target of Trump and his conservative supporters. His philanthropic organisation, Open Society Foundations, funds human rights, education, health and governance projects around the world.
“George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you!”
NO EVIDENCE PROVIDED
Trump did not provide proof of any wrongdoing by Soros or his son.
A spokesperson for Open Society Foundations called the accusations “outrageous and false”.
“The Open Society Foundations do not support or fund Violent Protests. Our mission is to advance human rights, justice and democratic principles at home and around the world,” the spokesperson said.
BROADER ATTACKS
Trump has also demanded investigations into former national security adviser John Bolton, a critic since leaving the White House. FBI agents searched Bolton’s home on Friday as part of a national security probe, according to a source familiar with the matter.
He has revived attacks on other former allies, recently suggesting prosecutors should reopen the 2013 “Bridgegate” case involving former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, another vocal Trump critic.