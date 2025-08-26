Trump says he wants to meet North Korea's Kim, during South Korean president's visit

DIFFICULT ISSUES

Trump is pressing South Korea on the trade deal they already reached and over a number of issues related to the countries' military alliance.



He also said he would raise with Lee "intel" he had received about investigations in that country that he said targeted churches and a military base. The White House did not respond to a request for more information.



Earlier this month, Seoul police raided Sarang Jeil Church, headed by evangelical preacher Jun Kwang-hoon, who led protests in support of ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The police were investigating pro-Yoon activists who stormed a court in late January after it extended Yoon's detention over his December attempt to declare martial law.



In July, prosecutors investigating Yoon's actions served a search warrant on the Korean part of a military base jointly operated with the United States. South Korean officials have said that U.S. troops and materials were not subject to the search.



Members of Korea's far-right movement, especially evangelical Christians and supporters of Yoon, see the ex-president as the subject of communist persecution.