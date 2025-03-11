Trump says he will raise tariffs on Canada metals to 50%

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Mar 11) doubled his planned tariff on all steel and aluminum products coming into the United States from Canada, bringing the total to 50 per cent, in response to the province of Ontario placing a 25 per cent tariff on electricity coming into the US.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social he has instructed his commerce secretary to add an additional 25 per cent tariff on the products that will go into effect on Wednesday morning.

"Also, Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250 per cent to 390 per cent on various US dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous. I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area," Trump wrote.

He also threatened to "substantially increase" tariffs on cars coming into the United States on Apr 2 "if other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada".