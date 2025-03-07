'Psychodrama' tariff negotiations frustrate Mexico and Canada

WASHINGTON: Mexican and Canadian officials are increasingly frustrated by tariff negotiations with the Trump administration, with a lack of clarity over exactly what the US wants making any resolution seem impossible, sources from both countries told Reuters.

After implementing across-the-board 25 per cent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico earlier this week, President Donald Trump on Thursday (Mar 6) announced a one-month reprieve for both countries on goods compliant under a North American trade pact.

The on-again, off-again tariffs and the high-level discussions surrounding them have exasperated negotiating teams, according to three Mexican officials and two Canadian sources familiar with negotiations.

It's like "dealing with an angry partner and you don’t know what they're mad about", one Mexican official. "It's not clear what they want."

The press person for Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to a request for comment by directing Reuters to Sheinbaum's public comment on Thursday. In a post on X, Sheinbaum said: "We had an excellent and respectful call", that respected the "sovereignties" of both countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office and the White House both did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump based the legal justification for the tariffs on combating fentanyl and illegal immigration, but he and others in his administration often expand the justification to include trade deficits and protecting US industries like autos and lumber.

Despite the shared frustration of Mexico and Canada, the two countries have taken distinct tones in public. Sheinbaum has stressed her respect for Trump and the close cooperation with the US. Canada has bluntly criticised the chaos.