Trump says he would consider bombing Iran again, drops sanctions relief plan

SANCTIONS RELIEF DROPPED

Trump also said that in recent days he had been working on the possible removal of sanctions on Iran to give it a chance for a speedy recovery. He said he has now abandoned that effort.

"I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more," he said.

Trump said at a White House news conference that he did not rule out attacking Iran again when asked about the possibility of new bombing of Iranian nuclear sites if deemed necessary at some point.

"Sure, without question, absolutely," he said.

INSPECTION DEMANDS

Trump said he would like inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency or another respected source to be able to inspect Iran's nuclear sites after they were bombed last weekend.

Trump said he believes the sites were "obliterated". He has rejected any suggestion that damage to the sites was not as profound as he has said.

But Trump said he would support the IAEA, the UN nuclear watchdog, going in to check the sites that were bombed.

The agency's chief, Rafael Grossi, said on Wednesday that ensuring the resumption of IAEA inspections was his top priority as none had taken place since Israel began bombing on Jun 13.

However, Iran's parliament approved moves on Wednesday to suspend such inspections. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated on Friday that Tehran may reject any request by the head of the agency for visits to Iranian nuclear sites.

NEXT STEPS

Trump also said he does not believe Iran wants to still seek a nuclear weapon after US and Israeli bombing raids. He described Iran as "exhausted".

He said Iran still wants to meet about the way forward. The White House had said on Thursday that no meeting between the US and an Iranian delegation has been scheduled thus far.