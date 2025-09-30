Trump says Netanyahu agreed to US-sponsored Gaza peace proposal

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Monday (Sep 29) that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to back a US-sponsored Gaza peace plan aimed at ending the nearly two-year war in the Palestinian enclave.
Speaking at a joint press conference at the White House, Trump said the two leaders were "beyond very close" to forging a peace deal and expressed hope that Hamas would also accept it.
The 20-point proposal calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament and a transitional government led by an international body.
"I want to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for agreeing to the plan and for trusting that if we work together, we can bring an end to the death and destruction that we've seen for so many years, decades, even centuries," Trump said.
FOURTH WHITE HOUSE VISIT
It was Netanyahu’s fourth visit to the White House since Trump’s return to office in January. The Israeli leader is seeking to reinforce ties with Washington after several Western nations formally recognised Palestinian statehood last week, in defiance of the US and Israel.
Trump, who has sharply criticised those recognition moves, has been pressing Netanyahu to endorse the deal despite Israel’s concerns over parts of the plan. Hamas has not publicly responded, raising questions over the proposal’s viability.
ISRAELI OFFENSIVE CONTINUES
The White House talks took place as Israeli tanks pushed deeper into Gaza City on Monday in one of the war’s largest offensives. Netanyahu has vowed to eradicate Hamas from its final strongholds, while the campaign has left swathes of Gaza in ruins and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.
Netanyahu’s warm greeting from Trump at the White House contrasted with his frosty reception at the UN General Assembly on Friday, where many delegates walked out of his speech.
Previous US-backed ceasefire initiatives have collapsed over differences between Israel and Hamas. Netanyahu has repeatedly insisted the war will continue until Hamas is dismantled.
NETANYAHU APOLOGISES TO QATAR
Netanyahu also apologised on Monday to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani for Israel's attack in Doha, a source close to the Israeli leader told Reuters.
The phone call took place while Netanyahu was at the White House meeting Trump. A Qatari technical team was also present at the White House, according to a separate source briefed on the talks.
ISRAELI OPPOSITION LEADERS BACK PLAN
Israeli opposition leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid voiced support for Trump’s proposal on Monday. Gantz said in a post on X that the plan was an opportunity to free the hostages and safeguard Israel's security. Lapid, whose Yesh Atid party holds 24 Knesset seats, also wrote on X that he backed the US initiative.