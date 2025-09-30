Trump says Netanyahu agreed to US-sponsored Gaza peace proposal

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Monday (Sep 29) that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to back a US-sponsored Gaza peace plan aimed at ending the nearly two-year war in the Palestinian enclave.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the White House, Trump said the two leaders were "beyond very close" to forging a peace deal and expressed hope that Hamas would also accept it.

The 20-point proposal calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament and a transitional government led by an international body.

"I want to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for agreeing to the plan and for trusting that if we work together, we can bring an end to the death and destruction that we've seen for so many years, decades, even centuries," Trump said.

FOURTH WHITE HOUSE VISIT

It was Netanyahu’s fourth visit to the White House since Trump’s return to office in January. The Israeli leader is seeking to reinforce ties with Washington after several Western nations formally recognised Palestinian statehood last week, in defiance of the US and Israel.

Trump, who has sharply criticised those recognition moves, has been pressing Netanyahu to endorse the deal despite Israel’s concerns over parts of the plan. Hamas has not publicly responded, raising questions over the proposal’s viability.