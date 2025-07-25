Trade on agenda as Trump lands in Scotland for diplomacy and golf

TURNBERRY, United Kingdom: US President Donald Trump landed in Scotland on Friday (Jul 25) for a five-day visit set to mix diplomacy, business and leisure, as a huge UK security operation swung into place amid planned protests near his family-owned golf resorts.

The president, whose mother was born in Scotland, will split his time between two seaside golf courses bearing his name, in Turnberry on the southwestern coast and Aberdeen in the northeast.

Air Force One, carrying the president and White House staff, touched down at Prestwick Airport near Glasgow shortly before 8.30pm local time (7.30pm GMT).

Police officers lined surrounding streets and several hundred curious Scots came out hoping for a glimpse of the US leader as he then made his way to Turnberry by motorcade.

Trump has no public events scheduled for Saturday and is expected to play golf at his picturesque resort, before meeting EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday for trade talks.

Trump is also due to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the trip.

He said the meeting would be "more of a celebration than a workout", appearing to row back on previous comments that a bilateral trade deal struck in May needed "fine tuning".

"The deal is concluded," he told reporters on the tarmac at Prestwick.

But the unpredictable American leader appeared unwilling to cede to a UK request for reduced steel and aluminium tariffs.

Trump has exempted British exports from blanket 50 per cent tariffs on both metals, but the fate of that carve-out remains unclear.

"If I do it for one, I have to do it for all," Trump said in Washington before embarking on his flight, when asked if he had any "wiggle room" for the UK on the issue.

The international outcry over the conflict in Gaza may also be on the agenda, as Starmer faces growing pressure to follow French President Emmanuel Macron and announce that Britain will also recognise a Palestinian state.