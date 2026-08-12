Trump's secret plane swap triggers questions and confusion

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday (Aug 11) that he secretly switched planes because of a threat to his life, after the Washington Post revealed the US president was smuggled out of Air Force One to a different aircraft on a catering truck.

"They wanted me to go in a different flight, a different plane - equal safety, but they wanted me to do it, so I do it. I do what they say," Trump told reporters during a gaggle.

"I guess there was a threat out there. I didn't really ask too much about it."

The newspaper reported Monday that the secret operation reportedly smuggled Trump off Air Force One before the plane departed, still carrying journalists and top aides who remained at apparent risk of an Iranian strike.

Trump covertly exited the presidential plane while it was on the ground in Türkiye on Jul 8.

Some travelling media expressed anger at having unwittingly served as decoys, while others complained about deception and lack of communication from the White House.

Trump boarded the presidential jet in full view of video cameras and photographers, with AFP pictures showing two supply containers at the front and rear of the aircraft.

But he then reportedly left the plane, stepping inside one of the cargo containers, to board a smaller US Air Force aircraft positioned nearby.

"I think actually the plane that I flew on was at greater risk," Trump told reporters. "Because that would be the plane I think that - that they would be more likely to go for."

About a dozen journalists travelling in a separate section of Air Force One with no access to the president were unaware of the switch and flew out of Türkiye on the plane despite the apparent threat from Iran, which is at war with the United States.

"Any consequential president has a lot of threats," Trump said, brushing off concerns.

"I don't worry about anything, to be honest. Whatever it is, you know my attitude: 'Whatever'."