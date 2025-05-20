Trump seeks 'major' probe of celebs who backed Harris

The president on Monday accused Harris of paying rock star Springsteen to perform at a rally in Georgia weeks before the election.



"How much did Kamala Harris pay Bruce Springsteen for his poor performance during her campaign for president?" he wrote.



"Why did he accept that money if he is such a fan of hers?"



Trump last week took to Truth Social to feud with Springsteen after the star told a British concert audience that his homeland was now ruled by a "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration."



In return, the 78-year-old Republican said the star, nicknamed "the Boss," is "Highly Overrated."



Springsteen is an outspoken liberal critic of Trump and turned out for Harris after she replaced Democratic President Joe Biden in his abandoned reelection bid.