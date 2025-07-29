Trump seeks Murdoch deposition, denies ties to Epstein’s island amid defamation fight

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jul 28) asked a federal court to quickly depose media mogul Rupert Murdoch in his defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, following the newspaper’s report that Trump’s name appeared on a 2003 birthday greeting for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump filed the suit on Jul 18, a day after the Journal published the article alleging that a letter from Trump to Epstein included a sexually suggestive drawing and a reference to “secrets” they shared. Trump called the letter a fabrication and accused the Journal and its parent companies, including Murdoch, of attempting to damage his reputation.

In a filing to the US District Court in Miami, Trump’s lawyers claimed the president personally informed Murdoch that the letter was fake before the article was published. Murdoch, they said, told Trump he would “take care of it”.

“Murdoch’s direct involvement further underscores Defendants’ actual malice,” Trump’s legal team wrote, referring to the legal threshold required to prove defamation against a public figure.

They asked Judge Darrin Gayles to compel Murdoch, 94, to testify within 15 days. Gayles ordered Murdoch to respond by Aug 4.

Dow Jones, which publishes the Wall Street Journal, declined to comment. The publisher has said it stands by its reporting and will “vigorously defend” against the lawsuit. Neither Dow Jones owner News Corp nor a spokesperson for Murdoch responded to requests for comment.

The Journal article appeared amid intensifying criticism of Trump’s administration from both conservative allies and congressional Democrats, who have accused the Justice Department of withholding documents tied to Epstein’s case. Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Trump and Epstein were previously friends, though Trump has since described a falling out.

Legal experts say Trump faces steep odds in the case. To prevail, he must prove not only that the article was false, but also that the Journal knew or should have known it was false, a legal standard known as “actual malice”. Trump is seeking US$10 billion in damages.