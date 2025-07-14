Trump to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, Kyiv to get new prime minister

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with a US envoy on Monday (Jul 14) on increasing weapons production and arms purchases after President Donald Trump said he would send Patriot air defence missiles to Kyiv.

In a sharp departure from his earlier stance, Trump is also expected to announce a new plan to arm Ukraine with offensive weapons, American news website Axios cited two sources familiar with the matter as saying.

Trump's moves underline his growing disenchantment with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the lack of progress in US-led efforts to secure a ceasefire in Russia's more than three-year-old war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, who has been seeking air defence systems to fend off Russian airstrikes, said he had discussed "the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer" at talks with Trump's special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

"This includes strengthening Ukraine's air defence, joint production and procurement of defence weapons in collaboration with Europe," Zelenskyy wrote on X after their talks in Kyiv.

Separately, Zelenskyy said he had asked First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to take over from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, part of what he called "a transformation of the executive branch" of government in Ukraine. Her appointment will require parliamentary approval.