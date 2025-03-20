Trump to sign order to shut down Department of Education, White House says

Trump has repeatedly called for eliminating the department, calling it "a big con job". He proposed shuttering it in his first term as president, but Congress did not act.

His fellow Republicans have long sought to chip away at the Education Department's funding and influence.

McMahon, the co-founder and former CEO of the WWE professional wrestling franchise, who was confirmed by the Senate on Monday, had defended Trump's plans to abolish the agency, but has promised that federal school funding appropriated by Congress to assist low-income school districts and students would continue.

A source familiar with the order said student loans and services for children with disabilities were codified in law and would continue.

Trump said last month he wanted the department to be closed immediately, but acknowledged he would need buy-ins from Congress, which determines its funding, and teachers' unions.

The department's defenders say it is crucial to keeping public education standards high and accuse Republicans of trying to push for-profit education. An immediate closure could disrupt tens of billions of dollars in aid to K-12 schools and tuition assistance for college students.

Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk have attempted to dismantle government programs and institutions such as the US Agency for International Development without congressional approval, but abolishing the Department of Education would be Trump's first shutdown of a cabinet-level agency.

The department oversees some 100,000 public and 34,000 private schools in the United States, although more than 85 per cent of public school funding comes from state and local governments.

The department provides federal grants for needy schools and programs, including money to pay teachers of children with special needs, fund arts programs and replace outdated infrastructure.

It also oversees the US$1.6 trillion in student loans held by tens of millions of Americans who cannot afford to pay for university outright.