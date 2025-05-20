Trump speaks to Putin; Vance says US could walk away from Ukraine war

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON/KYIV: US President Donald Trump spoke to Russia's Vladimir Putin about Ukraine on Monday (May 19), after Vice President JD Vance said Washington could walk away from the peace process and conclude that "this is not our war".
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke "for a few minutes" with Trump before the US leader's call with Putin, a source familiar with the matter said.
Trump, who has promised to bring a swift end to Europe's deadliest war since World War Two, has repeatedly called for a ceasefire after years in which Washington joined other Western countries in arming Ukraine.
European leaders have said they want the United States to join them in imposing tough new sanctions on Russia for refusing a ceasefire. The leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy spoke to Trump on Sunday ahead of his call with Putin.
Putin was speaking from Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi while Trump was in Washington.
"And I think the president's going to say to President Putin: 'Look, are you serious? Are you real about this?'" Vance said as he prepared to depart from Italy.
"I think, honestly, that President Putin he doesn't quite know how to get out of the war," Vance said.
"We're going to try to end it, but if we can't end it, we're eventually going to say: 'You know what? That was worth a try, but we're not doing any more.'"
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump wanted to see a ceasefire, but that he had grown "weary and frustrated with both sides of the conflict".
Asked if a package of secondary sanctions against Russia remains on the table, she said: "I think everything's on the table."
PEACE OR WAR
Trump, whose administration has made clear that Russia could face additional sanctions if it does not take peace talks seriously, said he would also speak to Zelenskyy and various members of NATO.
The Ukrainian president's office did not immediately comment when asked about the call between Zelenskyy and Trump, and there was no immediate word about it from the White House.
Putin, whose forces control a fifth of Ukraine and are advancing, has stood firm on his conditions for ending the war, despite public and private pressure from Trump and repeated warnings from European powers.
On Sunday, Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine since the start of the war.
Ukraine's intelligence service said it also believed Moscow intended to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile on Sunday, though there was no confirmation from Russia that it had done so.
In June 2024, Putin said Ukraine must officially drop its NATO ambitions and withdraw its troops from the entire territory of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims.
Putin is wary of a ceasefire and says fighting cannot be paused until conditions are met, including a halt to Western arms for Kyiv.
European leaders say Putin is not serious about peace. They worry that Trump may abandon support for Kyiv, forcing it to accept a punitive peace deal that would leave Ukraine shorn of a fifth of its territory and lacking a strong security guarantee against possible future attack.
Before Trump returned to office this year, Washington joined Western European leaders and Ukraine in describing Russia's invasion as an imperial-style land grab.
Trump's administration has shifted US policy towards accepting some of Russia's account of the conflict, which Moscow says it launched because of a security threat from Ukraine's drift towards the West.