Trump speaks to Putin; Vance says US could walk away from Ukraine war

PEACE OR WAR

Trump, whose administration has made clear that Russia could face additional sanctions if it does not take peace talks seriously, said he would also speak to Zelenskyy and various members of NATO.



The Ukrainian president's office did not immediately comment when asked about the call between Zelenskyy and Trump, and there was no immediate word about it from the White House.



Putin, whose forces control a fifth of Ukraine and are advancing, has stood firm on his conditions for ending the war, despite public and private pressure from Trump and repeated warnings from European powers.



On Sunday, Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine since the start of the war.



Ukraine's intelligence service said it also believed Moscow intended to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile on Sunday, though there was no confirmation from Russia that it had done so.



In June 2024, Putin said Ukraine must officially drop its NATO ambitions and withdraw its troops from the entire territory of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims.