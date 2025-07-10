Trump hits Brazil with 50% tariff, orders unfair trade practices probe
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says that his nation would act with reciprocity.
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump turned his trade ire against Brazil on Wednesday (Jul 9), threatening Latin America's largest economy with a punitive 50 per cent tariff on exports to the US and ordering an unfair trade practices investigation that could lead to even higher tariffs.
Trump set the Aug 1 tariff rate - far higher than the 10 per cent duty imposed on Brazil on Apr 2 - in a tariff letter to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, that vented anger over what he called the "Witch Hunt" trial of Lula's right-wing predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.
Criticising what he said were Brazil's attacks on free elections and speech and "secret and unlawful censorship orders to US social media platforms", Trump also ordered the US Trade Representative's office to open an unfair trade practices investigation into Brazil's policies under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.
The probe could lead to further tariffs on Brazilian exports.
Trump's broadside against Brazil came as his administration was inching closer to a deal with its biggest trading partner bloc, the European Union.
Trump, earlier on his Truth Social media platform, issued Aug 1 tariff notices to seven minor trading partners: a 20 per cent tariff on goods from the Philippines, 30 per cent on goods from Sri Lanka, Algeria, Iraq, and Libya, and 25 per cent on Brunei and Moldova.
Those countries are bit players in the US trade deficit, accounting for just under $15 billion in US imports in 2024.
Brazil is the 15th largest US trading partner, with total two-way trade of US$92 billion in 2024, and a rare US$7.4 billion US trade surplus.
But Trump's letter to Lula contained the same language as previous form letters describing Brazil's trading relationship as "very unfair".
Lula on Wednesday said that his nation would act with reciprocity. "Any measure to unilaterally raise tariffs will be responded to in accordance with Brazil's Economic Reciprocity Law," Lula's office said in a statement.
The latest letters add to 14 others issued earlier in the week including 25 per cent tariffs for powerhouse US suppliers South Korea and Japan, which are also to take effect Aug 1, barring any trade deals reached before then.
They were issued a day after Trump said he was broadening his trade war by imposing a 50 per cent tariff on imported copper and would soon introduce long-threatened levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. Trump's rapid-fire tariff moves have cast a shadow over the global economic outlook, paralysing business decision-making.
NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE EU
Trump said trade talks have been going well with China and the European Union, which is the biggest bilateral trading partner of the US.
Trump said he would "probably" tell the EU within two days what rate it could expect for its exports to the US, adding that the 27-nation bloc had become much more cooperative.
"They treated us very badly until recently, and now they're treating us very nicely. It's like a different world, actually," he said.
EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said good progress had been made on a framework trade agreement and a deal may even be possible within days.
Sefcovic told EU lawmakers he hoped that EU negotiators could finalise their work soon, with additional time now from the extension of a US deadline to Aug 1 from Jul 9.
"I hope to reach a satisfactory conclusion, potentially even in the coming days," Sefcovic said.
However, Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti had earlier warned that talks between the two sides were "very complicated" and could continue right up to the deadline.
EU officials and auto industry sources said that US and EU negotiators were discussing a range of potential measures aimed at protecting the European Union's auto industry, including tariff cuts, import quotas and credits against the value of EU automakers' US exports.
HIGHEST TARIFF LEVELS SINCE 1934
Equity markets shrugged off the Republican president's latest tariff salvo on Wednesday, while the yen remained on the back foot after the levies imposed on Japan.
Following Trump's announcement of higher tariffs for imports from the 14 countries, US research group Yale Budget Lab estimated consumers face an effective US tariff rate of 17.6 per cent, up from 15.8 per cent previously and the highest in nine decades.
Trump's administration has been touting those tariffs as a significant revenue source. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington has taken in about US$100 billion so far and could collect US$300 billion by the end of the year. The United States has taken in about US$80 billion annually in tariff revenue in recent years.
The Trump administration promised "90 deals in 90 days" after he unveiled an array of country-specific duties in early April. So far, only two agreements have been reached, with Britain and Vietnam. Trump has said a deal with India was close.
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, a Democrat, blasted Trump for his "failed trade war".
"President Trump was elected to lower costs, and all he is doing is raising prices and hurting our businesses," she said in a statement