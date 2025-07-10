Trump hits Brazil with 50% tariff, orders unfair trade practices probe

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump turned his trade ire against Brazil on Wednesday (Jul 9), threatening Latin America's largest economy with a punitive 50 per cent tariff on exports to the US and ordering an unfair trade practices investigation that could lead to even higher tariffs.

Trump set the Aug 1 tariff rate - far higher than the 10 per cent duty imposed on Brazil on Apr 2 - in a tariff letter to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, that vented anger over what he called the "Witch Hunt" trial of Lula's right-wing predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

Criticising what he said were Brazil's attacks on free elections and speech and "secret and unlawful censorship orders to US social media platforms", Trump also ordered the US Trade Representative's office to open an unfair trade practices investigation into Brazil's policies under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The probe could lead to further tariffs on Brazilian exports.

Trump's broadside against Brazil came as his administration was inching closer to a deal with its biggest trading partner bloc, the European Union.

Trump, earlier on his Truth Social media platform, issued Aug 1 tariff notices to seven minor trading partners: a 20 per cent tariff on goods from the Philippines, 30 per cent on goods from Sri Lanka, Algeria, Iraq, and Libya, and 25 per cent on Brunei and Moldova.

Those countries are bit players in the US trade deficit, accounting for just under $15 billion in US imports in 2024.

Brazil is the 15th largest US trading partner, with total two-way trade of US$92 billion in 2024, and a rare US$7.4 billion US trade surplus.

But Trump's letter to Lula contained the same language as previous form letters describing Brazil's trading relationship as "very unfair".

Lula on Wednesday said that his nation would act with reciprocity. "Any measure to unilaterally raise tariffs will be responded to in accordance with Brazil's Economic Reciprocity Law," Lula's office said in a statement.

The latest letters add to 14 others issued earlier in the week including 25 per cent tariffs for powerhouse US suppliers South Korea and Japan, which are also to take effect Aug 1, barring any trade deals reached before then.

They were issued a day after Trump said he was broadening his trade war by imposing a 50 per cent tariff on imported copper and would soon introduce long-threatened levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. Trump's rapid-fire tariff moves have cast a shadow over the global economic outlook, paralysing business decision-making.