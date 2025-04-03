'Nations that treat us badly': Trump's tariffs on China, EU and other trading partners

President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Apr 2) unveiled global reciprocal tariffs during an event at the White House.

He slapped the most stinging tariffs on China and the European Union on what he called "Liberation Day".

"In many cases, the friend is worse than the foe in terms of trade," Trump said.

"For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike."

The US president reserved some of the heaviest blows for what he called the "nations that treat us badly".

"We subsidise a lot of countries and keep them going and keep them in business," Trump said about trade partners, specifically Mexico and Canada. "Why are we doing this? I mean, at what point do we say you got to work for yourselves."

"We are finally putting American first," he added.

The tariffs, Trump said, are "not full reciprocal, it is kind reciprocal".

Here's a list of US trade partners facing new tariff rates or reciprocal tariffs, at a glance: