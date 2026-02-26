US tariff rate to hit 15% or more for some nations, Greer says

WASHINGTON: The US tariff rate for some countries will rise to 15 per cent or higher from the newly imposed 10 per cent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday (Feb 25), without naming any specific trading partners or giving further details.

Greer told Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" programme that the Trump administration does not intend to raise tariffs on Chinese goods above current levels as US President Donald Trump plans to travel to China in coming weeks.

"Right now, we have the 10 per cent tariff. It'll go up to 15 (per cent) for some and then it may go higher for others, and I think it will be in line with the types of tariffs we've been seeing," Greer said.

Speaking later on Bloomberg TV, Greer said the White House was preparing a proclamation to raise the temporary tariffs to 15 per cent "where appropriate." He added that it would "accommodate" countries that have trade deals but did not provide details.

He said that the administration wanted to make sure that it pursues proper legal processes for the increase, adding: "any time we put on a tariff, we're going to have foreign interests who want to bring it down. So people are going to sue us."