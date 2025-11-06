US Supreme Court casts doubt on legality of Trump's global tariffs

"CORE POWER"

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts told US Solicitor General D John Sauer, arguing for the administration, that the tariffs are "the imposition of taxes on Americans, and that has always been the core power of Congress".

The tariffs - taxes on imported goods - could add up to trillions of dollars in revenues for the United States over the next decade. The US Constitution gives Congress the authority to issue taxes and tariffs.

Roberts suggested that the court could apply its "major questions" doctrine, which requires executive branch actions of vast economic and political significance to be clearly authorised by Congress.

"The justification is being used for a power to impose tariffs on any product, from any country, in any amount, for any length of time. I'm not suggesting it's not there, but it does seem like that's major authority, and the basis for that claim seems to be a misfit," Roberts said.

The Supreme Court applied the "major questions" doctrine to strike down key policies of Trump's Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump has heaped pressure on the Supreme Court to preserve tariffs that he has leveraged as a key economic and foreign policy tool. A ruling against Trump would mark a significant departure for the court, which has backed him in a series of decisions allowing on an interim basis his far-reaching actions in areas as varied as his crackdown on immigration, the firing of federal agency officials and banning transgender troops.

Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, to impose the tariffs on nearly every US trading partner. The law lets a president regulate commerce in a national emergency. He became the first president to use IEEPA for this purpose, one of the many ways he has pushed the boundaries of executive authority since returning to office in January.

Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned Sauer about his claim that IEEPA's language granting presidents emergency power to regulate importation encompasses tariffs.

"Can you point to any other place in the code or any other time in history where that phrase together 'regulate importation' has been used to confer tariff-imposing authority?" Barrett asked Sauer.

Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said IEEPA was intended to limit presidential authority, not expand it.

"It's pretty clear that Congress was trying to constrain the emergency powers of the president," Jackson said.

While the Supreme Court typically takes months to issue rulings after hearing arguments, the administration has asked it to act swiftly in this case, though the timing of the decision remains unclear.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who attended the arguments on Wednesday, has said that if the Supreme Court rules against Trump, the administration would switch to other legal authorities to ensure his tariffs remain in place. Bessent afterward told Fox Business Network's Kudlow program he came away from the arguments "very, very optimistic".

Trump has imposed some additional tariffs invoking other laws. Those are not at issue in this case.