Trump tells Zelenskyy US would help with Ukraine's security in a peace deal

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (Aug 18) that the US would help guarantee Ukraine's security in any deal to end Russia's war there, though the extent of any promised assistance was not immediately clear.

Trump made the pledge during an extraordinary summit at the White House, where he hosted Zelenskyy and a group of European allies two days after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and months after a disastrous Oval Office meeting where Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly criticised the Ukrainian leader.

A peace deal appears far from imminent, however. Both Trump and Zelenskyy said they hoped Monday's gathering would eventually lead to trilateral talks with Putin.

The Kremlin has not yet publicly accepted such a meeting, and it remains to be seen whether Putin, whose forces have been slowly grinding forward in eastern Ukraine, is prepared to sit down with Zelenskyy or make meaningful concessions.

Meanwhile, European leaders - who rushed to Washington in support of Ukraine - urged Trump to insist that Putin agree to a ceasefire before any talks can advance. Trump had previously backed that proposal but reversed course after meeting with Putin on Friday, instead adopting Moscow's position that any peace agreement be comprehensive.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he liked the concept of a ceasefire but that the two sides could work on a peace deal while the fighting continued.

"I wish they could stop, I'd like them to stop," he said. "But strategically that could be a disadvantage for one side or the other."