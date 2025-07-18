Trump threatens to sue WSJ over story on alleged 2003 letter to Epstein

The alleged letter, which Trump denies writing, is raunchy, as were others in the collection, the Journal reported. It contains several lines of typewritten text, contained in an outline of a naked woman drawn with a marker.

"The future president's signature is a squiggly 'Donald' below her waist, mimicking pubic hair," the Journal reported.

"The letter concludes: 'Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret.'"

Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the figure, telling the Journal: "This is not me. This is a fake thing."

"I don't draw pictures of women," he said. "It's not my language. It's not my words."

Murdoch, who controls the NewsCorp media empire, was in Trump's suite on Sunday at MetLife Stadium outside New York City for the FIFA Club World Cup final.

EPSTEIN ROW

The Republican president was already facing a firestorm over his past relationship with Epstein, and claims that his administration is covering up lurid details of Epstein's crimes to protect rich and powerful figures.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019, during Trump's first term, after being charged with sex trafficking in a scheme where he allegedly groomed young and underage women for sexual abuse by the rich and powerful.

The Trump-supporting far-right has long latched on to the scandal, claiming the existence of a still-secret list of Epstein's powerful clients and that the late financier was in fact murdered in his cell as part of a cover-up.

Trump supporters expected the Republican to answer their questions on his return to office this January, but now find themselves being told the conspiracy theories are false.

The Justice Department and FBI said in a memo made public earlier this month that there is no evidence that the disgraced financier kept a "client list" or was blackmailing powerful figures.

They also dismissed the claim that Epstein was murdered in jail, confirming his suicide, and said they would not be releasing any more information on the probe.