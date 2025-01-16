Trump will keep TikTok from 'going dark' if deal is on table, adviser says

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Thursday that TikTok, which China's ByteDance owns, should be given more time to find a buyer.

“It's clear that more time is needed to find an American buyer and not disrupt the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans,” Schumer said, adding that Senate Democrats tried to pass a bill to extend the deadline to come up with a solution. "I will work with the Trump administration and with both parties to keep TikTok alive while protecting our national security."

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Trump is considering an executive order that would seek to allow TikTok to continue operating despite a pending legal ban until new owners are found. It was not immediately clear if Trump has the authority to do so given the legal divestiture requirements imposed by Congress.

A group of US lawmakers is also pushing for a 270-day extension as well, warning that a ban could hurt Americans who make a living from using TikTok.