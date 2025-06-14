Trump reports more than US$600 million in income from crypto, golf, licensing fees

Donald Trump reported more than US$600 million in income from crypto, golf clubs, licensing and other ventures in a public financial disclosure report released on Friday (Jun 13) that provided a glimpse of the vast business holdings of America’s billionaire president.

The annual financial disclosure form, which appeared to cover the 2024 calendar year, shows the president's push into crypto added substantially to his wealth but he also reported large fees from developments and revenues from his other businesses. Overall, the president reported assets worth at least US$1.6 billion, a Reuters calculation shows.

While Trump has said he has put his businesses into a trust managed by his children, the disclosures show how income from those sources still ultimately accrues to the president - something that has opened him to accusations of conflicts of interest.

Some of his businesses in areas such as crypto, for example, benefit from US policy shifts under him and have become a source of criticism.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The financial disclosure was signed on Jun 13 and did not state the time period it covered. The details of the cryptocurrency listings, as well as other information in the disclosure, suggest it was through the end of December 2024, which would exclude most of the money raised by the family's cryptocurrency ventures.

Given the speed at which the Trump family has made deals during his ascent to the presidency, the filing is already a time capsule of sorts, capturing a period when the family was just starting to get into crypto but was largely still in the world of real estate deals and golf clubs.

A meme coin released earlier this year by the president - $TRUMP - alone has earned an estimated US$320 million in fees, although it’s not publicly known how that amount has been divided between a Trump-controlled entity and its partners.

In addition to the meme coin fees, the Trump family has raked in more than US$400 million from World Liberty Financial, a decentralised finance company. The Trump family is involved, also, with a bitcoin mining operation and digital asset exchange-traded funds.

In the disclosures, Trump reported US$57.35 million from token sales at World Liberty. He also reported holding 15.75 billion governance tokens in the venture.