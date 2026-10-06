Trump says US moved bombers from UK base after 'threats'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday (Oct 5) that the United States had withdrawn all B-1 bombers from a British airbase because of unspecified threats that he believed were linked to Iran.



Washington confirmed earlier that the bombers had left the RAF Fairford airbase - used by the United States to launch strikes on Tehran - even as the British government insisted the site was safe.



"There were some threats," Trump told reporters at the White House.



"And rather than tempting the enemy - we'll capture the enemy and beat the enemy, but why should we leave them there? So we moved them around a little bit, not very far."



Speculation has swirled about the incident since police were called to the base in southwest England on Sep 27 after a local farmer reported a group of men with several vans engaged in "suspicious" activity.



Despite a major counter-terrorism probe, five suspects arrested at the time and a British-Iranian national detained afterwards have all since been released on bail.



Investigators did not find any explosives in the vans, but "a quantity of petrol was recovered," according to counter-terrorism police.



Trump would not comment on a report that the threat involved attack drones, saying: "I can't tell you that but if they did they'll suffer greatly."



"We actually know the people that made the threat," said Trump, adding: "They would be linked to Iran."