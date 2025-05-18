Trump warns world's largest retailer Walmart: Don't raise prices due to tariffs, eat costs

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (May 17) ripped into Walmart, saying on social media that the retail giant should eat the additional costs created by his tariffs.

As Trump has jacked up import duties, he has tried to reassure a sceptical public that foreign producers would pay for those taxes and that retailers and automakers would absorb the additional expenses. Most economic analyses don't buy those claims and have warned that the trade penalties would worsen inflation.

On Thursday, massive US retailer Walmart warned that goods from bananas to children's car seats may increase in price.

Walmart is the world's largest retailer, and around 255 million people shop at its stores in the US and globally every week.