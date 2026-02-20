Tehran prepares counterproposal as Trump weighs limited strikes on Iran

WASHINGTON: Iran's foreign minister said on Friday (Feb 20) he expected to have a draft counterproposal ready within days following nuclear talks this week as US President Donald Trump said he was considering limited military strikes.

Asked if he was considering a limited strike to pressure Iran into a deal on its nuclear programme, Trump told reporters at the White House, "I guess I can say I am considering" it.

Two US officials told Reuters that US military planning on Iran has reached an advanced stage, with options including targeting individuals as part of an attack and even pursuing leadership change in Tehran, if ordered by Trump.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in an interview earlier on Friday on MS NOW, said his draft counterproposal could be ready in the next two or three days for top Iranian officials to review, with more US-Iran talks possible in a week or so.

Military action would complicate efforts to reach a deal, he added.