In White House speech, Trump highlights victories amid sinking approval ratings

WASHINGTON: In a rare evening address from the White House, United States President Donald Trump boasted on Wednesday (Dec 17) of his accomplishments and blamed his Democratic predecessor for soaring consumer prices as his party braces for a tough midterm election next year.

"Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I'm fixing it," Trump said in a speech that lasted less than 20 minutes and was delivered at a jarringly rapid-fire pace.

The Republican president, who regularly complains that he does not get credit for his accomplishments, offered few new policy initiatives to address high costs.

Instead, he placed blame at the feet of former President Joe Biden, previous trade deals, immigrants and what he described as a corrupt system.

The Republican president, who regularly complains that he does not get credit for his accomplishments, offered few new policy initiatives to address high costs.

The speech instead was delivered with a pronounced sense of grievance, with Trump complaining about migrant invasions, violent crime and transgender rights in the White House's Diplomatic Reception Room festooned with holiday decor.

He placed blame at the feet of former President Joe Biden, previous trade deals, immigrants and what he described as a corrupt system.

At the same time, Trump touted his administration's work this year on a range of issues from reducing border crossings to bringing down prices of some goods. And he promised the nation would be stronger next year.

Among the few policy initiatives, Trump announced his administration would send a "warrior dividend" of US$1,776 to 1.45 million US service members in the coming week.

He also backed a Republican proposal to send cash directly to the public to offset the cost of health insurance rather than provide subsidies through the Affordable Care Act, a proposal that has yet to receive enough support in Congress.

"I want the money to go directly to the people so you can buy your own healthcare," Trump said, the room behind him festooned with holiday decor. "The only losers will be the insurance companies."

Suprisingly, he spent little time addressing foreign affairs, a subject that occupied much of his first year back in office. He made a passing reference to the war in Gaza but made no mention of the war in Ukraine or the brewing conflict with Venezuela.