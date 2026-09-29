Trump to host Anthropic's Amodei, Nvidia's Huang, other AI execs, as fears mount

Trump has repeatedly downplayed concerns about AI, stressing the importance of maintaining the country's competitive edge over China and pointing to the Justice Department as a pre-existing guardrail for AI. Johnson echoed those sentiments in an interview with Fox Business Network on Monday.

"We do not need a moratorium. We do not need to jump in and hyper-regulate this, because we'll lose the race to China," he said. "The innovation is important to continue, but we have to strike the ​right balance. That's what the conversation is going to be about."

But a nationwide Reuters/Ipsos poll from Sep 17 to 20 shows some 73 per cent of respondents worry that AI companies haven't done enough to prevent AI from causing serious harm to society, and 55 per cent of people said it would be good to slow AI development.

Anthropic's Amodei has been vocal about the threat of AI, telling the UN Security Council on Sep 23 that if managed poorly, "AI could be a risk to humanity as a whole." That warning resurfaced in the company's IPO prospectus, Reuters reported on Monday, even as Anthropic seeks a US$2 trillion valuation for a technology that it says could outstrip industrialisation in terms of its imprint on the global economy.

Under an executive order signed by Trump in June, AI developers are asked to voluntarily submit "covered ​frontier models" to the US government for review up to 30 days before releasing them to trusted ​partners.

Before the meeting, Trump will speak at an event unveiling a new America.gov website with tech CEOs and Vice President JD Vance in attendance.

The meeting also comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the White House last week for talks with Trump that revealed divergent views on AI. While Trump on social media insisted Xi agreed with his plan to "leave it exactly where it is", Xi appeared to favour a more hands-on approach.

“We have both the capability and responsibility ​to develop and manage AI for good, and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control and serves the well-being of the people,” Xi said.