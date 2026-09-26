US, China to set up 'communication channel' for AI incidents

WASHINGTON: China and the United States agreed to set up a "communication channel" for artificial intelligence incidents, the White House said on Friday (Sep 25), after a Washington summit short on breakthroughs.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping discussed matters ranging from AI and trade to the stalled war in Iran, and confirmed that they would meet for a third and fourth time this year at international summits in China and the United States.

Xi's visit to Washington was marked more by pomp than substance, but the White House said the nations agreed to establish a "bilateral communication channel" for AI incidents.

While billionaire Trump has repeatedly dismissed fears that AI could pose a threat to humanity, Xi took a more measured tone, noting the technology must develop under human control.

The White House also reported some deals from the visit, including China agreeing to import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the US in 2027 and 2028.

Additionally, the two countries agreed more favorable tariff treatment for US$30 billion of "non-sensitive goods" in each direction and two Chinese pandas were to arrive at a US zoo.

Beijing did not immediately comment after the White House statements.

Despite the focus on pomp and ceremony during the visit, the message from the US and Chinese sides was that the summit had nevertheless helped smooth tensions between the rival superpowers over a host of issues.

Trump said the meeting was "one of Friendship, Strength, and Success, for both China and the USA".