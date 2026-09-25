What corporate China’s absence from Trump-Xi state banquet says about US-China business ties

SHANGHAI: Chinese CEOs were conspicuously missing from United States President Donald Trump’s state dinner for Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday (Sep 24), even as more than 30 American business leaders filled the room.

Their absence changes little at the negotiating table, where Beijing’s senior economic officials - who were present - remain the key decision-makers, analysts say.

But they add that the Chinese corporate vacuum still carries a cost - and also highlights the limited progress Washington and Beijing have made on trade and investment despite efforts to stabilise bilateral ties.

"The absence of PRC (People’s Republic of China) tech executives makes it harder for them to advocate with their own leaders to open China's markets and expand reciprocally beneficial trade, rather than the party-centric economic policies that now dominate," Drew Thompson, a senior fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), a Singapore think-tank, told CNA.

A LOPSIDED BUSINESS PRESENCE

Xi is on a reciprocal state visit to Washington, four months after Trump travelled to Beijing.

Corporate America was represented in force at the White House state dinner on Thursday.

At the head table with Trump, Xi and their wives sat Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, AMD CEO Lisa Su and Apple executive chairman Tim Cook.