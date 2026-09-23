Trump, Xi meet in Washington looking to build on ‘real but shallow stabilisation’

BEIJING: Just four months after United States President Donald Trump travelled to Beijing for talks with Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader is now making a reciprocal visit to Washington - with bilateral ties on steadier ground, but the underlying strategic rivalry largely unchanged, say analysts.

They add that the closely watched meeting will offer an early test of the “constructive strategic stability” the two leaders agreed to pursue in May - how far the recent stabilisation in ties has come, and whether the US and China can make it more durable despite deep-seated differences.

Sustained dialogue and mutual economic leverage have given both sides incentives to contain tensions even as disputes over trade, technology and security persist, say analysts.

"I would call it real but shallow stabilisation, driven partly by mutual vulnerability rather than strategic convergence," Chinese policy researcher Li Yaqi told CNA.

"The relationship has become better at recovering from confrontation; it is not yet particularly good at preventing confrontation from recurring."

The stakes extend beyond bilateral ties.

US allies and partners will be watching closely for any shifts over Taiwan, while outcomes on the Iran war - if any - could signal how far Washington and Beijing can cooperate on regional issues, observers said.

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Xi will be in the US from Sep 23 to 25 for a state visit at Trump's invitation, China's foreign ministry confirmed earlier this week.

Trump will personally greet Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan when they arrive at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington on Wednesday, according to the White House. News outlets have pointed out the rare move, noting that US presidents typically receive visiting foreign leaders at the White House.

Xi will then visit the White House on Thursday - his first visit there since 2015.

Thursday's state arrival will feature full military honours, including nearly 480 personnel and a flyover by a B-2 bomber and four F-22 fighter jets, followed by a state dinner that evening.