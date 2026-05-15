analysis East Asia
Decoding what was said and achieved - or not - over key issues at Trump-Xi summit
Choreographed diplomacy, cordial optics and symbolic gestures defined the high-stakes Sino-US summit in Beijing, but whether these translate to concrete and lasting outcomes remains uncertain, say analysts.
BEIJING/SHENZHEN: A 15-second handshake, “fantastic trade deals” and upbeat promises of more stable relations between the world’s two biggest superpowers.
The optics of this week’s summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were visibly warm and reassuring.
But beneath the carefully choreographed diplomacy and cultural symbolism, observers say major issues remain over trade, Taiwan, global security and the AI chip war - with no signs of a breakthrough on selling Nvidia's advanced H200 chips to China, despite CEO Jensen Huang's dramatic last-minute addition to the trip.
The warmer tone and symbolic gestures may help ease market anxieties but analysts say the summit is more likely to produce temporary stabilisation than any substantive reset in ties.
There were “not too many surprises based on the known substance from the summit”, said William Yang, a senior analyst for Northeast Asia at the International Crisis Group, noting that careful preparation by both sides helped keep the meeting on a relatively smooth track.
Here’s what was said and achieved - or not - at the “historic” Trump-Xi summit.
BILATERAL PAGEANTRY
The summit was filled with diplomatic pageantry - carefully chosen venues, choreographed visits and symbolic imagery throughout Trump’s Beijing visit.
Xi described the visit as “historic” and “symbolic” during a small group meeting at Zhongnanhai, while Trump called it a “very successful” and “unforgettable” visit - “watched by the world”.
The Great Hall of the People hosted the formal talks and state banquet, while the Temple of Heaven - where Chinese emperors once prayed for good harvests - carries historical associations with harmony and political order.
More notably, Xi also hosted Trump at Zhongnanhai, the heavily guarded leadership compound associated with China’s top political leadership and rarely opened to foreign guests.
The summit also appeared to put a more positive gloss on US-China ties, with both sides trying to project stability after months of turbulence, analysts said.
Yang told CNA that both leaders used the summit to showcase a shared desire to find common ground and manage differences, especially against the backdrop of the ongoing Middle East conflict and wider geopolitical tensions.
Trump and Xi both emphasised cooperation and stability in their opening remarks, though Trump leaned more heavily into personal praise, he added.
“Based on the readouts from both sides, it is also evident that both leaders tried to emphasise areas where mutually beneficial cooperation is possible,” Yang said, pointing to trade and economic ties.
But at the same time, they also avoided direct confrontation over more contentious issues such as Taiwan and Iran, Yang added.
Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore and non-resident scholar at Carnegie China, said the summit created “a tone of positivity” in bilateral ties - while also allowing Beijing to project strength.
Trump’s praise of Xi and China went largely unreciprocated, noted Chong - while Xi’s reference to the Thucydides Trap gave Beijing a broader historical frame for the relationship.
In official Chinese readouts, Xi and Trump agreed to build a relationship based on “constructive strategic stability” - a new vision for bilateral ties over the next three years and beyond.
The formulation should be centred on cooperation as the mainstay, competition kept within bounds, differences kept controllable and “lasting stability” where peace can be expected, said the Chinese supremo.
The new formulation fits into Beijing’s effort to define the next stage of ties, analysts said.
Su Yue, chief China economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), said Beijing appeared to use the summit not just to stabilise ties - but to also introduce a broader new framework for managing relations with the US.
“This time, Xi has put forward several new ideas ... while also emphasising the cooperative dimensions of the bilateral relationship within the new framework both sides hope to develop over the next three years,” Su said.
“In some ways, this reflects a shift from China’s previous strategy of mainly reacting to US policies.”
She added that Beijing maintains “realistic expectations” that friction will continue even under the best circumstances.
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Yang said the framework suggests Beijing wants competition to remain limited and differences managed, while preserving enough stability to strengthen strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence and energy security.
But Chong cautioned against reading the phrase as a fundamental shift.
“Stability means no change essentially,” he said, adding that the language suggests no major change in US-China ties, only the placing of guardrails.
IRAN WAR
The Iran war had been widely expected to be a major talking point going into the Trump-Xi summit.
For Washington, the issue was whether Beijing could use its ties with Tehran to help ease the crisis, analysts said. China remains a major buyer of Iranian oil and has maintained close political and economic links with Iran, giving it channels of influence that the US lacks.
The White House readout following bilateral talks on Thursday said that both leaders agreed the Strait of Hormuz should remain open to support the free flow of energy and that Iran should not acquire nuclear weapons. China’s readout said only that the two leaders exchanged views on the Middle East situation.
Yang from the International Crisis Group said the gap between the two readouts suggested that the summit did not produce meaningful consensus on Iran.
While Beijing may have acknowledged Washington’s position and agreed with some points “in broad principle”, it is still “trying to avoid getting dragged into the Middle East conflict”, he told CNA.
That caution reflects Beijing’s view that the conflict was “started by the US”, added Yang.
In an interview with Fox News after Thursday’s talks, Trump said Xi had offered to help on Iran.
“He said, ‘I would love to be a help, if I can be of any help whatsoever’,” Trump said. He also said Xi wanted China to keep buying oil from the region and keep the Strait of Hormuz open.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio similarly pointed to some overlap between Washington and Beijing on the waterway. Speaking to NBC News after the first day of talks, Rubio said China had indicated it was opposed to militarising the strait or imposing tolls on vessels passing through it.
“It’s good that we have an alliance, or at least agreement, on that point,” he said.
But analysts said this did not amount to a fundamental shift in the Iran equation.
Chong from NUS said Beijing and Washington both want access to the Strait of Hormuz, lower energy and commodity prices, and greater stability in the Middle East.
But that alignment has limits, he added, because the trajectory of the conflict ultimately depends not only on Washington and Beijing, but also on the calculations of Tehran and Israel.
“It seems that neither Washington nor Beijing can convince Iran and Israel to act otherwise,” Chong said, adding that this includes getting Iran to commit to giving up nuclear weapons.
The harder question is whether China will actually adjust its support for Tehran.
Chong said Beijing could still help Iran if it wanted to, without crossing the threshold of direct arms transfers.
Assistance involving technology, technical aid, information, parts, components or dual-use equipment “can still amount to something substantive”, he said.
TAIWAN ISSUE
As widely expected, Taiwan featured prominently in the summit, with Beijing placing the issue at the centre of how it defines stability in China-US ties.
Describing Taiwan as “the most important issue” in bilateral relations, Xi said ties could remain generally stable if the matter is handled properly. But if mishandled, he warned, the two countries could “collide or even come into conflict”, pushing relations into a “very dangerous situation”.
China regards Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control.
Xi also said “Taiwan independence” was incompatible with peace in the Taiwan Strait and urged the US side to handle the issue with utmost caution. According to the Chinese readout, he said maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait represented the greatest common ground between Beijing and Washington.
The Chinese readout did not mention whether Trump raised Taiwan during the talks or how he responded to Xi’s remarks. The US readout did not mention Taiwan at all.
Yang from the International Crisis Group said Xi’s remarks showed that Beijing wanted Trump to understand Taiwan as the issue that could “make or break” US-China relations.
By urging Washington to exercise extra caution, Xi was likely warning Trump to weigh the impact that future arms sales to Taiwan would have on bilateral ties, Yang said.
The US does not formally recognise Taiwan diplomatically, but it remains the island’s key international backer and is bound under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taipei with the means to defend itself.
But the omission of Taiwan from the US readout suggests Trump did not cede ground on the issue during the talks, Yang added, noting that Rubio also reaffirmed Washington’s position in the NBC News interview on Thursday.
Trump reportedly said on Friday that he spoke “a lot” about Taiwan with Xi during their summit.
“President Xi and I talked about Taiwan,” he told reporters on board Air Force One after departing Beijing, in remarks reported by NBC News.
“On Taiwan, he does not want to see a fight for independence because that would be a very strong confrontation,” Trump said.
"I didn't make a comment on it, I heard him out. On Taiwan he feels very strongly, I made no commitment either way," he added, according to a report by AFP.
Lee Chan Hui, a Singapore-based China observer and geopolitical analyst, said core frictions over Taiwan are likely to persist.
“Trump will not grant Xi the concessions he seeks on US messaging on Taiwan,” Lee said.
Analysts previously told CNA that Taiwan could potentially become entangled in broader bargaining between Washington and Beijing over Iran or other areas of cooperation, although any explicit trade-off was unlikely.
“Trump is unlikely to change his stance on Taiwan; the US will continue to sell arms,” Lee said.
TECH OUTCOMES
From Nvidia chips to the presence of tech titans in Trump’s delegation, analysts said technology was one of the clearest themes of this week’s summit - underscoring how AI and semiconductor chips increasingly shape the broader US-China relationship.
Compared with previous presidential visits to China that were more broadly focused on finance, manufacturing and trade, analysts said this year’s delegation stood out for its unusually heavy concentration of technology and semiconductor executives.
These included Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook - as well as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who only joined after earlier reports had suggested that he was not initially expected to attend.
“Huang, Musk and Cook in Beijing isn’t a coincidence, it’s choreography,” said Lin Han-Shen, China Country Director at The Asia Group.
Against this backdrop, news of 10 Chinese firms being cleared to buy Nvidia's H200 AI chips also drew attention during the summit amid ongoing US restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China.
While some permissions had already been granted late last year, the latest report identified several buyers and provided more details about sales arrangements.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, however, told Bloomberg TV that chip export controls had not been “a major topic” during the talks and said any decision on Nvidia chip purchases would be up to China.
Speaking to Bloomberg, Trump later said that the topic of Nvidia’s H200 chips had “come up” during summit discussions - although he added that China wanted to “develop their own”.
Both sides had also discussed creating “guard rails” in areas including AI, health, medicine and military matters, Trump added.
Analysts said this underscores how advanced semiconductors are increasingly being treated as part of broader strategic competition rather than as a conventional trade issue.
Luigi Gambardella, president of ChinaEU, told CNA that AI chips matter not just for business - but also for military capability, technological leadership and economic competitiveness.
“The key issue is no longer simply trade,” Gambardella said.
“It is who controls the technological foundations of the next industrial era.”
Han said the developments reflected “managed coexistence”.
“The underlying strategic competition hasn’t softened but what’s changed is the tactical appetite for disruption,” he said.
Gary Ng, a senior economist at Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, said developments pointed more toward “limited commercial flexibility” rather than any broader easing in technology tensions.
TRADE AND BUSINESS
Trade and business ties also remained a major focus during this week’s summit.
Xi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang met separately with US business leaders during the summit - with the president saying “China’s door will only open wider” and Li calling a “stable and sound” China-US relationship in the interests of both countries.
During the visit, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that the two sides were discussing setting up a “Board of Trade” and “Board of Investment” - proposed mechanisms aimed at creating more formal channels for managing trade and investment.
Speaking to Fox News on Friday, Trump said China had agreed to buy 200 Boeing aircraft and increase purchases of American oil and agricultural products.
Rather than signalling any major economic reset, the announcements had largely been expected and resembled previous rounds of negotiations between Washington and Beijing, said Marco Sun, chief financial market analyst at MUFG (China).
At the same time, China signalled possible renewed access for some US beef exporters during the summit, suggesting both sides were still trying to keep commercially important sectors functioning even as tensions persist elsewhere.
Summing it up, Stephen Olson, a senior visiting fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, said both leaders appeared to get what they needed from the summit.
“Xi’s desired framing for this meeting was China as a full peer competitor to the US - a country that does not need to ‘bend the knee’ to US demands,” he said.
“Xi achieved this. Trump came away with the purported ‘deals’ he can trumpet as ‘wins’.”