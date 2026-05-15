Trump says made 'fantastic trade deals' with Xi

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 15) he made "fantastic trade deals" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as the two met for a second day of talks in Beijing.

"A lot of good has come of it. We've made some fantastic trade deals, great for both countries," Trump said as he toured the gardens of the Zhongnanhai, the Chinese central leadership compound.

Earlier, Trump said in a social media post that Xi congratulated him on "many tremendous successes", adding that relations between the world's two biggest powers are good and getting better.

But big differences remain on Iran, Taiwan and more.

The warm handshakes and pomp a day earlier were tempered by a stark warning from Xi that missteps on the sensitive issue of Taiwan could push their two countries into "conflict".

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