Ahead of Day 2 talks with Xi, Trump says he hopes US-China ties will be 'stronger and better'
The two leaders are set to wrap up a two-day state visit following a stark warning from Xi that mishandling the Taiwan issue could push US-China relations to "a very dangerous place".
BEIJING: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (May 15) said he hoped Washington's relationship with China would be "stronger and better than ever before", ahead of a second day of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Trump added in his Truth Social post that Xi had congratulated him on "so many tremendous successes", including the US' relationship with Venezuela, its job market as well as its military.
In his post, Trump also said that Xi had referred to the US as "perhaps being a declining nation", but noted the Chinese President was pointing to the previous US administration under former President Joe Biden
"Two years ago, we were, in fact, a nation in decline. On that, I fully agree with President Xi!" said the US president.
Trump said: "But now, the United States is the hottest nation anywhere in the world, and hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!"
The two leaders are set to meet on Friday to wrap up a two-day state visit that has featured pomp and business deals but also a stark warning from Xi that mishandling the Taiwan issue could push US-China relations to "a very dangerous place".
Trump is on the first visit by a US president to China, America's main strategic and economic rival, since a 2017 visit during his first term, and has been hoping for tangible results that might improve his dented approval ratings ahead of crucial midterm elections.
The two leaders are scheduled to have tea and lunch before Trump flies back to the United States.
The summit has been aimed at maintaining a fragile trade truce struck when the leaders last met in October and Trump suspended triple-digit tariffs on Chinese goods and Xi backed away from choking global supplies of vital rare earths.
Xi told Trump on Thursday that negotiations on trade issues had reached "balanced and positive outcomes", without elaborating.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Bloomberg TV on Friday that it was undecided whether the truce will be extended after it expires later this year but added deals had been firmed up on Chinese purchases of farm goods, beef and Boeing aircraft.
Greer confirmed progress was also made on establishing mechanisms to manage future bilateral trade, with both sides expected to identify US$30 billion of non-sensitive goods.
The Taiwan issue should not push that off the rails, he added.
Trump told Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity that China had agreed to order 200 Boeing jets, its first purchase of US-made commercial jets in nearly a decade.
That total was much lower than the 500 or more airplanes markets had expected and Boeing shares fell more than 4 per cent after the comments were aired.
Trump has also been expected to urge China to convince Iran to make a deal with Washington to end a war unpopular with American voters.
But he has travelled to Beijing with a weakened hand after US courts limited his ability to levy tariffs at will and as price rises driven by the Iran war have made him politically vulnerable at home.
A brief US summary of Thursday's talks highlighted what the White House called the leaders' shared desire to reopen the Strait of Hormuz waterway off Iran, through which a fifth of global supplies of oil and natural gas travel in normal times, and Xi's apparent interest in buying American oil to reduce China's dependence on Middle East supplies.
"The Chinese are being very pragmatic. They don't want to be on the wrong side of this. They want to see peace," Greer told Bloomberg.
"So we have a lot of confidence that they will do what they can to limit any kind of material support for Iran."
STARK WARNING
Xi's remarks on Taiwan, the democratically governed island Beijing claims, represented a sharp, if not unprecedented, warning during a pomp-filled summit that otherwise appeared friendly and relaxed.
China's foreign ministry said they came in a closed-door meeting that ran more than two hours.
Taiwan, which lies just 80km off China's coast, has long been a flashpoint in US-China ties, with Beijing refusing to rule out the use of military force to gain control of the island and the United States bound by law to provide Taipei with the means to defend itself.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is with Trump in China, told NBC News that Taiwan was discussed, saying the Chinese "always raise it ... we always make clear our position and we move on to the other topics".
"US policy on the issue of Taiwan is unchanged as of today," Rubio added.
Trump did not respond to a reporter's shouted question whether the leaders had discussed Taiwan when he posed with Xi for photos at the Temple of Heaven UNESCO World Heritage site.
"There are those who say this may be the biggest summit ever," he said earlier at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, after a ceremony that featured an honour guard and throngs of children waving flowers and flags.
At a lavish state banquet, Xi called the China-US relationship the most important in the world and added: "We must make it work and never mess it up."