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Trump-Xi summit: Trade truce at stake as Iran conflict looms over talks
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Trump-Xi summit: Trade truce at stake as Iran conflict looms over talks

The trip to Beijing marks the first by a US president in nearly a decade, after Trump last visited in 2017.

Trump-Xi summit: Trade truce at stake as Iran conflict looms over talks

US President Donald Trump participates in an arrival ceremony at Beijing Capital International Airport during his visit to the country, in Beijing, China, May 13, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Evan Vucci)

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14 May 2026 08:45AM
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US President Donald Trump heads into a series of meetings with China's Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday (May 14), aiming to secure secure economic gains, preserve a fragile trade truce and navigate thorny issues including the Iran conflict and US arms sales to Taiwan.

Xi is set to welcome Trump with pomp and ceremony at the Great Hall of the People at 10am - a display that underscores the significance of the visit even as deep tensions persist between the world’s two largest economies

The US president arrived late on Wednesday for the two-day summit, accompanied by top executives including Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Tesla's Elon Musk - a signal of the business deals and investment commitments he hopes to advance.

Follow our live coverage for the latest.

Source: CNA/gs/rj

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