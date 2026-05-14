‘Constructive strategic stability’: How Xi seeks to shape the next phase of US-China ties

Analysts added that the formulation suggests Beijing is not trying to end strategic competition with Washington, but to define the boundaries within which that competition should unfold. In that reading, “stability” is less a concession than a way to keep rivalry controlled, sustained and less likely to spiral into crisis.

They also noted Xi’s broader message to Trump contained warnings about the risks of the so-called “Thucydides Trap” - the idea that conflict can arise when a rising power challenges an established one - while again emphasising the Taiwan issue as the “most important issue” in bilateral ties.

BEIJING COINS NEW FRAMEWORK

Analysts said the phrase “constructive strategic stability” goes beyond diplomatic packaging, reflecting Beijing’s attempt to shape the vocabulary of the next phase of US-China ties before other narratives emerge.

China does not introduce new diplomatic formulations casually, Li said, adding that Xi’s claim that both leaders agreed to make it the “new positioning” of the bilateral relationship puts China’s commitment on record first.

“It does not mean Washington has necessarily internalised the formulation in full, but it allows Beijing to shape the first interpretive layer of the summit before the US side reduces it to a list of deliverables for the domestic audience and announces ‘wins’,” he said.

The White House readout of the Trump-Xi talks did not refer to the “constructive strategic stability” formulation, nor did it describe it as a new framework for US-China ties.

In his speech during the state banquet on Thursday evening, Trump did not mention or refer to the phrase, even though the Chinese leader repeated the phrase and again said both leaders have agreed to it.

Trump spoke instead about a longstanding “bond of commerce and respect”, describing it as the foundation for a future that benefits both the US and China.

“We value hard work. We value courage and achievement, we love our families and we love our countries. Together we have the chance to draw these values to create a future of greater prosperity, cooperation, happiness and peace for our children,” he said.